Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,485,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.