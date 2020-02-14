Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $52.01 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.42.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,533,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,688,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 548,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

