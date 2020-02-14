IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Piper Sandler

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.42.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $149.97 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,588 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,362,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 354,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 290,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

