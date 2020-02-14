Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.35 and a beta of 3.25.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

