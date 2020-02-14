Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Hold Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSCO. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.32 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $891,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,636,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

