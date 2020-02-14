GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Increased to Buy at Itau Unibanco

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by analysts at Itau Unibanco to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Itau Unibanco’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
Shares of GPRK stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.56. GeoPark has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $22.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.
Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.