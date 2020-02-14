GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Increased to Buy at Itau Unibanco

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was upgraded by analysts at Itau Unibanco to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Itau Unibanco’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GPRK. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.56. GeoPark has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $22.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 439.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 396,127 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,733,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 333,461 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at $5,069,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 205,452 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

