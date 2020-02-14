X4 Pharmaceuticals’ (XFOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

XFOR stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

