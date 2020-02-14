Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 460 at Deutsche Bank

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 460 ($6.05) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

AV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aviva to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Investec lowered Aviva to an “add” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 502 ($6.60) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 473.91 ($6.23).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 410.20 ($5.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 411.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 401.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

