JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Hold

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

ALKS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alkermes from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.97. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

