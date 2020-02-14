KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.99.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of TEX opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Terex has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -894.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $285,200.00. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 518 shares of company stock valued at $14,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Terex by 114.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Terex by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.