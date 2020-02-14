National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pason Systems Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of PSI opened at C$13.89 on Thursday. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$12.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$65,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at C$347,150. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Kessler bought 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,104.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,923 shares in the company, valued at C$793,144.42.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

