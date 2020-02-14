Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -116.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. Blackline has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,143.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,419 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,811 shares of company stock worth $7,860,972. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Blackline by 661.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Blackline by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackline by 64.4% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Blackline by 16.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

