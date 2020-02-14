Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WEIR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Weir Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,605.76 ($21.12).

Shares of Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,387.50 ($18.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 925.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,442.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,429.21. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

