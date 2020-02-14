SolGold (LON:SOLG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 253.54% from the company’s previous close.

SOLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SolGold from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SolGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 70 ($0.92).

Get SolGold alerts:

SolGold stock opened at GBX 19.80 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $380.82 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.80. SolGold has a 1 year low of GBX 16.18 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55).

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.