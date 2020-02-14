SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.60. SVMK has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,010,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 331,529 shares of company stock worth $6,433,006 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,338,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,814 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,727,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 333,745 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

