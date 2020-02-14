Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington (LON:WIL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
LON WIL opened at GBX 239 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.12. Wilmington has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The company has a market cap of $209.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97.
About Wilmington
