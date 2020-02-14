Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington (LON:WIL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON WIL opened at GBX 239 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.12. Wilmington has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The company has a market cap of $209.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

