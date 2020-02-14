SAP (ETR:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $127.06

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €127.06 ($147.74) and last traded at €126.96 ($147.63), with a volume of 811227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €125.36 ($145.77).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €135.09 ($157.08).

Get SAP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.41. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion and a PE ratio of 45.37.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.