Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.10

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 40875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

