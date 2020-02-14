Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.72

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $106.72 and last traded at $104.80, with a volume of 5824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

