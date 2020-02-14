Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.63

Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €16.63 ($19.34) and last traded at €16.63 ($19.34), with a volume of 188709 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.33 ($18.99).

SZU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.83 ($18.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.68 and its 200 day moving average is €14.34.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

