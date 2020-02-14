Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.28

Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.28 ($0.02), with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.29 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.78 million and a PE ratio of 1,061.98.

About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc, the ?Company?, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the ?Group?), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.