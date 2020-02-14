T-Mobile Us Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.94.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $95.14 on Thursday. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

