FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will earn $5.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

WMT opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58. Walmart has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,633.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,897,000 after purchasing an additional 982,395 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after purchasing an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 over the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

