Watts Water Technologies Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.18. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.32.

NYSE:WTS opened at $107.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.81.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.