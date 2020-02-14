Molina Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Molina Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MOH. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $145.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.95. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,496.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

