Emerson Electric Co. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

