SunTrust Banks Weighs in on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNDE)

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ SNDE opened at $9.95 on Thursday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) by 410.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

