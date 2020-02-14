Golden Leaf (CNSX:GLH) Trading 25% Higher

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:GLH) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 157,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Golden Leaf Company Profile (CNSX:GLH)

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

