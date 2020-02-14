Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of PROV stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Provident Financial by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Provident Financial by 23.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 96.55%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

