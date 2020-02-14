Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.72

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.72 and last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $3,129,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 409,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

