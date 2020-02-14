Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.72

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.72 and last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $3,129,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 409,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

