Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.86

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 147685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYG. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 545,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 225,643 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,513,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,762,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

