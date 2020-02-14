Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.86

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 147685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:TYG)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
