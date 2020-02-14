Brokers Offer Predictions for Edgewell Personal Care Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EPC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of EPC opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 38,190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 123.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

