National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NYSE:BNS opened at $56.27 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,603,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,383,000 after purchasing an additional 141,725 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,905,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,804 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,956,000 after acquiring an additional 486,635 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,356,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,933,000 after acquiring an additional 674,547 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,737,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,653,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

