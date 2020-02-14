Raymond James Weighs in on Domtar Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Domtar in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

UFS opened at C$45.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Domtar has a one year low of C$42.23 and a one year high of C$70.88.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

