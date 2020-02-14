Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.64

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.64 and last traded at $121.57, with a volume of 43518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,841,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,465,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,007,000.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

