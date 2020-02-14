iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.67

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.67 and last traded at $96.50, with a volume of 13928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Cabana LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,492,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.