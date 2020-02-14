iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.65

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 15561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 89,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,896,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.