ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.76

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.76 and last traded at $164.75, with a volume of 41068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day moving average is $138.25.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.