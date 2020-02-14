Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.00

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $87.57, with a volume of 22153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.24.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Get Xylem alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,692 shares of company stock worth $1,170,638. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.