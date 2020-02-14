KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.12

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.12 and last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 14013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 61,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.