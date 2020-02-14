Insider Selling: Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Insider Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £79,520 ($104,604.05).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 511 ($6.72) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 457.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 399.41. Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.27 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 439.82 ($5.79).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

