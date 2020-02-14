Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) Insider David Ritchie Ferguson Acquires 84 Shares

Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) insider David Ritchie Ferguson acquired 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($197.79).

Nucleus Financial Group stock opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.32) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Nucleus Financial Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 127 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 234 ($3.08). The stock has a market cap of $134.98 million and a PE ratio of 22.34.

Get Nucleus Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target (up from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nucleus Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 205 ($2.70) price target for the company.

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nucleus Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucleus Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.