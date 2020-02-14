Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insider Myles Lee Purchases 5,000 Shares

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($35,122.34).
Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 514 ($6.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 608.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 555.28. Babcock International Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.
About Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.
