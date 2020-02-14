Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Buys £9,717.40 in Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Patrick Meier bought 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £9,717.40 ($12,782.69).

LON APF opened at GBX 157 ($2.07) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $284.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.18. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 155 ($2.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APF. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 231 ($3.04).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

