Hilton Hotels Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Hilton Hotels in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $112.96 on Thursday. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $78.59 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,988,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after purchasing an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 498,901 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 165.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 391,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

