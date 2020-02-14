Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Elevate Credit Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevate Credit in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ELVT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

ELVT opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 45,598 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $198,351.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,806. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elevate Credit by 938.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 166.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

