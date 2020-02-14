Callaway Golf Co Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

ELY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of ELY opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

