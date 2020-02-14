Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Davita in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Davita’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Davita by 61.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

