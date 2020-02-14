Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Lowered by Analyst

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $154.32 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $156.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.