Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IAC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $235.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $201.50 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

